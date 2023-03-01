UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Extending US Falls

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street as dealers fretted that the US Federal Reserve would push interest rates higher than expected and for longer.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent, or 77.35 points, at 27,368.21 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.20 percent, or 4.05 points, to 1,989.23.

Wall Street stocks finished lower as consumer confidence data disappointed while US Treasury bond yields edged lower.

"The US market declined as investors sold shares on worries that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes could last longer" than expected, weighing on the Japanese market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

Stocks have been buffeted in recent sessions by fears the Fed will prolong its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Investors are also awaiting US ISM economic activity figures for manufacturing due later in the day, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 136.36 Yen in early Asian trade, against 136.13 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Panasonic was down 0.76 percent at 1,178 yen, shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was off 1.83 percent at 3,495 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.78 percent to 26,420 yen.

But some automakers were higher, with Honda trading up 0.90 percent at 3,574 yen and Nissan rising 0.66 percent to 531.1 yen.

