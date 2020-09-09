Tokyo stocks open lower following rout in US

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following sharp falls in US stocks hit by renewed Brexit tension and a lacklustre economic outlook.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.22 percent or 284.27 points at 22,989.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.28 percent or 20.78 points to 1,600.11.

"Investors are disheartened by sharp falls in US shares, with high-techs leading losses," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 105.92 Yen in early Asian trade, against 106.00 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Investors were watching policy debates among three candidates for Japan's next prime minister to get fresh cues for trade, analysts said.

Before the opening bell in Tokyo, AstraZeneca, a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine, said it had paused a clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

Markets worldwide have been closely tracking efforts to develop a vaccine, with the hope a successful formula will speed up the global economic recovery.

In Tokyo, shares were lower across the board, with Sony trading down 1.88 percent at 8,080 yen, Toyota down 1.58 percent at 6,904 yen, and game giant Nintendo down 0.98 percent at 56,470 yen.

SoftBank Group dipped for the fifth straight day, trading down 6.79 percent at 5,448 yen on concerns its portfolio may be hit after it reportedly invested heavily in US high-tech shares, which have seen routs in recent sessions.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 2.3 percent at 27,500.89 and the broader S&P declined 2.8 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq tumbled 4.1 percent.