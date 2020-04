Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses on Wall Street amid a broader market rout over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.87 percent, or 353.05 points, to 18,563.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.78 percent, or 24.92 points, to 1,378.12.