Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday for the second straight day on fears over the widening coronavirus outbreak in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.87 percent or 204.21 points to 23,139.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.97 percent or 16.57 points at 1,686.00.