UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower In Cautious Trade

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower in cautious trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with some investors seeking to lock in profits as few fresh trading cues emerged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 percent or 40.82 points at 23,255.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.30 percent or 4.95 points to 1,620.28.

"The Japanese market today lacks a sense of direction," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Investors are also cautious ahead of a Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this weekend when international central bankers will gather in Wyoming in the US, it added.

The Dollar fetched 106.37 Yen in early Asian trade, against 106.35 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, some technology shares were lower, with Hitachi trading down 1.

01 percent at 3,544 yen, and parts maker Murata Manufacturing down 0.31 percent at 6,380 yen.

Honda was up 0.41 percent at 2,710 yen after a report said its Japanese plant will assume part of production previously done in its plant in the UK after the Swindon site closes next year.

Its bigger rival Toyota barely changed, trading down 0.04 percent at 7,146 yen.

Among other major shares, Sony was up 1.28 percent at 8,531 yen and SoftBank Group was up 2.46 percent at 6,580 yen.

Wall Street shares were mixed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posting new all-time highs, while the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was left out of the rally, retreating 0.2 percent.

Related Topics

Technology Dollar Tokyo Jackson New York United Kingdom SITE Stocks Market Toyota Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

7 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

7 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

7 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

8 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.