Tokyo stocks open lower on continued risk sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis cripples global energy demand.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.03 percent or 199.40 points at 19,081.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.84 percent or 11.87 points to 1,404.02.

"Japanese shares are seen led by risk-off sentiment on falling oil prices," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

A day after its historic slide into negative territory amid a supply glut and storage problems, US oil futures finished in positive territory.

But the market remained under heavy pressure as petroleum demand sinks due to coronavirus shutdowns.

This sent Wall Street stocks tumbling for a second straight session Tuesday, with worries about chaos in the oil market overshadowing progress in Washington on additional relief for small businesses.

Tokyo investors were also disheartened by falls in US high-tech shares, Mizuho Securities said in a note to clients.

Major shares were lower across the board, with Honda dropping 2.18 percent to 2,335.5 yen, electronic parts maker TDK off 2.01 percent at 8,270 yen, and Panasonic down 3.73 percent 740.5 yen.

Bucking the trend, Nintendo climbed 1.93 percent at 46,920 Yen after reports said that San Francisco-based investment fund ValueAct Capital holds over 2.5 million shares, or some two percent of the gaming company's outstanding shares.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished down more than 630 points, or 2.7 percent, at 23,018.88.

The Dollar fetched 107.75 yen against 107.77 yen in New York late Tuesday.