UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Continued Risk Sentiment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on continued risk sentiment

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street amid continued worries over the oil market as the coronavirus crisis cripples global energy demand.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.03 percent or 199.40 points at 19,081.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.84 percent or 11.87 points to 1,404.02.

"Japanese shares are seen led by risk-off sentiment on falling oil prices," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

A day after its historic slide into negative territory amid a supply glut and storage problems, US oil futures finished in positive territory.

But the market remained under heavy pressure as petroleum demand sinks due to coronavirus shutdowns.

This sent Wall Street stocks tumbling for a second straight session Tuesday, with worries about chaos in the oil market overshadowing progress in Washington on additional relief for small businesses.

Tokyo investors were also disheartened by falls in US high-tech shares, Mizuho Securities said in a note to clients.

Major shares were lower across the board, with Honda dropping 2.18 percent to 2,335.5 yen, electronic parts maker TDK off 2.01 percent at 8,270 yen, and Panasonic down 3.73 percent 740.5 yen.

Bucking the trend, Nintendo climbed 1.93 percent at 46,920 Yen after reports said that San Francisco-based investment fund ValueAct Capital holds over 2.5 million shares, or some two percent of the gaming company's outstanding shares.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished down more than 630 points, or 2.7 percent, at 23,018.88.

The Dollar fetched 107.75 yen against 107.77 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Related Topics

Dollar Washington Company Oil Honda Tokyo San Progress New York Stocks Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

6 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

6 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

7 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

7 hours ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.