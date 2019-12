(@imziishan)

Tokyo, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, dragged down by diminished hopes for an imminent US-China trade deal, and a stronger Yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.75 percent or 176.04 points to 23,203.77 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.59 percent or 10.06 points at 1,696.67.