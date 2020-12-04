UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On High Yen, Vaccine Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on high yen, vaccine worries

Tokyo, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, pushed down by a stronger Yen and worries over the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 percent or 82.69 points at 26,726.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 percent or 2.63 points to 1,772.62.

"The Japanese market is seen dominated by sell orders on worries over distribution of vaccines for the new coronavirus with investors seeking to lock in profits," Mizuho Securities said.

A firmer yen is also weighing on the market, it added. The Dollar fetched 103.73 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.84 yen in New York and 104.47 yen late in Tokyo on Thursday.

The world passed 1.5 million global coronavirus deaths on Thursday, even as several nations readied plans to deliver vaccines early next year to break the cycle of lockdowns and restrictions.

Looking ahead, investors are closely watching the November US jobs data due later in the day, analysts said.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were among losers, with chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest trading down 1.98 percent at 7,410 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron off 3.12 percent at 36,380 yen.

Online mall giant and mobile carrier Rakuten was down 4.55 percent at 1,071 yen after its bigger rival NTT Docomo said it will launch a new low-price phone service.

But some other major shares were higher, with the broader Topix index rebounding to positive territory about half an hour after the opening bell.

Game giant Nintendo was up 1.23 percent at 56,940 yen, Honda Motor was up 1.46 percent at 3,130 yen and Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 1.35 percent at 3,892 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.3 percent at 29,969.52.

Related Topics

World Dollar Mobile Honda Tokyo New York November Stocks Market Asia Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

8 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

8 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

9 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

8 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

8 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.