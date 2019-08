Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a stronger Yen and falls on Wall Street weighed on the market after three days of holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.07 percent or 221.35 points at 20,463.47 in early trade while the broader Topix index fell 0.81 percent or 12.21 points to 1,491.63.