Tokyo stocks open lower on interest rate worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as unease lingered over tightening monetary policy by the United States and investors awaited earnings reports by retailers due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.49 percent, or 133.40 points, at 26,852.40 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 3.95 points, to 1,892.84.

"Focus this week is on the US and Chinese consumer price indexes for March," among other data, to glean clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy and that of other central banks, said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist of Monex.

The Fed has recently taken a hawkish tone as it embarks on an aggressive tightening path, prompting traders to fret over the prospect of higher interest rates.

Investors in Tokyo are also paying attention to earnings reports by retailers, including convenience store chain Lawson, Muji casualwear operator Ryohin Keikaku, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, Hiroki said.

The Dollar fetched 124.89 Yen in early Asian trade against 124.30 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, Lawson was down 0.88 percent at 4,470 yen ahead of its full-year to February earnings report due later in the day.

Takeda Pharmaceutical was up 0.43 percent at 3,711 yen after a report said it will halt new drug trials in Russia.

Among others, SoftBank Group was down 1.44 percent at 5,601 yen and Hitachi was off 0.91 percent at 5,853 yen, but Toyota was up 0.76 percent at 2,111 yen.