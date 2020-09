Tokyo, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as investors sought to lock in profits from recent rallies after US shares retreated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.50 percent or 351.27 points to 23,114.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.18 percent or 19.19 points to 1,612.05.