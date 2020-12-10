UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Profit-taking

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers disagreed over a proposed stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.42 percent or 113.38 points to 26,704.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.19 percent or 3.39 points at 1,776.03.

"Japanese shares are dominated by sell orders on profit-taking as falls in US stocks are weighing on the market," said Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

"Expectations are high that the US Congress will reach an early agreement on a stimulus," he said, but added that "US shares dropped as investors disliked uncertainty over negotiations on the economic relief package".

The Dollar fetched 104.29 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.21 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were lower, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropping 3.07 percent to 7,590 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 2.07 percent to 36,400 yen.

Some high-tech shares were also lower, with Olympus slipping 0.91 percent to 2,229.5 yen and electronic components maker Murata Manufacturing down 2.73 percent at 8,720 yen.

Sony was down 0.81 percent at 9,792 yen after it announced it had agreed to buy US anime streaming giant Crunchyroll from AT&T for $1.17 billion.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.4 percent at 30,068.81.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York Congress Stocks Market From Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

8 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

8 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

9 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.