Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday on profit-taking, snapping a three-day winning streak after US stocks retreated from record highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 percent or 53.44 points at 21,703.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.28 percent or 4.45 points at 1,573.40.