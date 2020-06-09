Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after six straight days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.21 percent or 49.71 points at 23,128.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.06 percent or 1.01 points to 1,629.71.

"There is a sense of overheating in the Japanese market which is prompting sell orders despite support from rallies in the US market," said Mizuho Securities, adding that a higher Yen against the Dollar is also weighing on the market.

The dollar traded at 108.30 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.45 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, some exporters were lower, with Nissan trading down 1.03 percent at 482.6 yen, chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest down 3.09 percent at 5,960 yen, and game giant Nintendo off 0.27 percent at 44,950 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.7 percent at 27,572.44.