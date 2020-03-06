UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Revived Worries Over Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday as worries reintensified over the spread of the new coronavirus with health officials warning many countries were not doing enough to fight the outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 1.47 percent or 313.23 points to 21,015.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.60 percent or 24.30 points at 1,491.41.

