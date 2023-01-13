Tokyo stocks open lower on strong yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, as a stronger Yen against the Dollar weighed on market sentiment despite Wall Street gains following data that showed softening US inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent, or 93.13 points, at 26,356.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.10 percent, or 2.00 points, to 1,906.18.

The dollar fetched 129.13 yen in early Asian trade against 129.27 yen in New York, where the greenback dropped from 131.60 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls because the yen appreciated sharply" against the dollar, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

After inflation soared to decades-high levels in the last year, investors had been keenly awaiting the latest US consumer price index (CPI) reading for an indication of the Federal Reserve's next move.

It showed that consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year -- rising 6.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021, the Labor Department said.

The data sent the dollar down against its major peers and led to rallies in Wall Street shares.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 5.85 percent at 75,170 yen after the company said its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of China's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Toyota was down 1.29 percent at 1,833.5 yen and Sony Group was off 0.58 percent at 11,080 yen.

But chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.87 percent at 8,970 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.15 percent at 45,140 yen.