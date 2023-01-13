UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Strong Yen

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on strong yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, as a stronger Yen against the Dollar weighed on market sentiment despite Wall Street gains following data that showed softening US inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent, or 93.13 points, at 26,356.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.10 percent, or 2.00 points, to 1,906.18.

The dollar fetched 129.13 yen in early Asian trade against 129.27 yen in New York, where the greenback dropped from 131.60 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls because the yen appreciated sharply" against the dollar, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

After inflation soared to decades-high levels in the last year, investors had been keenly awaiting the latest US consumer price index (CPI) reading for an indication of the Federal Reserve's next move.

It showed that consumer inflation in the United States slipped in December to the lowest level in over a year -- rising 6.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest increase since October 2021, the Labor Department said.

The data sent the dollar down against its major peers and led to rallies in Wall Street shares.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 5.85 percent at 75,170 yen after the company said its net profit for the first quarter slid 9.1 percent because of China's Covid-19 lockdowns.

Toyota was down 1.29 percent at 1,833.5 yen and Sony Group was off 0.58 percent at 11,080 yen.

But chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 2.87 percent at 8,970 yen, and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron was up 3.15 percent at 45,140 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Tokyo Reading Price New York United States October December Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

8 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

9 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

9 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

9 hours ago
 Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized ..

Private Office at Penn Biden Center Not Authorized to Store Classified Documents ..

9 hours ago
 Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to ..

Irish premier Leo Varadkar cautious about deal to restore N.Ireland govt

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.