Tokyo stocks open lower on strong yen, falls on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by falls on Wall Street and a higher Yen against the Dollar with lingering uncertainty over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.40 percent or 93.29 points at 23,199.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.42 percent or 7.05 points at 1,689.68.