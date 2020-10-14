UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On US Falls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, but analysts said losses would be tempered by the upcoming earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.27 percent or 62.99 points to 23,538.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.42 percent or 6.90 points at 1,642.20.

"Japanese shares are seen declining after falls in the US market," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

However, a "wait-and-see attitude" among investors ahead of corporate earnings season would prevent shares from dipping further, it said.

Wall Street stocks ended down following mixed earnings and after two coronavirus medical trials were paused over potential safety concerns.

US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants had become sick.

J&J's announcement was followed on Tuesday afternoon in the US by news that Eli Lilly had also paused a trial of a coronavirus antibody treatment because of safety concerns.

The Dollar fetched 105.47 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.45 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 1.21 percent at 6,945 yen, industrial robot maker Fanuc was down 1.27 percent at 20,660 yen, and Sony was off 0.91 percent at 7,838 yen.

Nippon Steel was down 2.99 percent at 1,054.5 yen after a report said it would sell two plants to US firm Cleveland Cliffs.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 0.6 percent at 28,679.81.

Related Topics

Dollar Robot Tokyo Cleveland New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.