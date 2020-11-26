UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Virus Worries

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday with the market lacking fresh leads after a mixed close on Wall Street and as rising coronavirus infections worldwide continuing to weigh.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent or 30.16 points at 26,266.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.40 percent or 7.11 points to 1,760.56.

"Japanese shares are seen trading in a narrow range after a mixed US market, with a sense of overheating prevailing in the market" after rallies in previous sessions, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"Concerns over a rise in the number of coronavirus infections at home and abroad are weighing on the market while hopes for vaccine development that could lead to normalisation of economic activities are seen supporting" the market, Mizuho Securities said.

The Dollar fetched 104.35 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.38 yen in London late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.97 percent at 7,279 yen, Sony was off 0.56 percent at 9,755 yen, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was down 0.44 percent at 3,190 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished 0.6 percent lower at 29,872.47, and the broad-based S&P 500 retrenched 0.2 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq ended up 0.5 percent.

Related Topics

Dollar London Tokyo Lead Stocks Market Toyota Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

10 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

10 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

10 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

7 hours ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.