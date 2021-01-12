UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Virus Worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and facing concern over continued rises in virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 171.23 points at 27,967.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.42 percent or 7.82 points to 1,847.12.

"In addition to profit-taking sell orders after rallies last weekend, Japanese shares are under pressure from rising coronavirus infections at home and worries over US political turmoil," also a factor in the US market rout, Mizuho Securities said.

The Japanese market was closed on Monday for a national holiday.

The Dollar fetched 104.14 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.20 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Sony was down 1.03 percent at 10,605 yen, trading house Mitsubishi Corp was down 1.29 percent at 2,594 yen, and real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan was off 1.02 percent at 3,895 yen.

Chugai Pharmaceutical rocketed 10.55 percent to 6,119 yen after a British government-funded trial found Chugai's arthritis medication tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, lowered patients' risk of death from Covid-19 by 24 percent, with their stays in intensive care units shortened by up to 10 days.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 31,008.69 points.

