Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Virus Worries

Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower on virus worries

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought to lock in profits, disheartened by a rout on US markets as fears grow over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.08 percent, or 243.69 points, at 22,268.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.03 percent, or 16.30 points, to 1,561.07.

"Profit-taking is seen dominating the Japanese market after sharp falls in US shares," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

"The number of (new) infections is rising in central Tokyo and worries over a second wave of infections is weighing on" the market, he said, noting negative factors also include the US states of Texas and Florida partly reversing reopenings due to surging coronavirus cases.

The Dollar fetched 107.19 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.22 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, major shares were lower across the board, with Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing trading down 1.40 percent at 61,230 yen, Toyota off 1.41 percent at 6,771 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron down 0.78 percent at 26,180 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 2.8 percent at 25,015.55.

