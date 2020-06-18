UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower On Virus Worries, Higher Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as traders weighed economic recovery hopes against fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, with a stronger Yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 percent or 62.06 points at 22,393.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.30 percent or 4.79 points to 1,582.30.

"Japanese share trading is seen as mixed... while a higher yen is weighing on the market after the US market" had a lacklustre session, Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said.

In New York, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell Wednesday as markets monitored increased coronavirus cases amid worries US stocks are overvalued.

Meanwhile, New York City's restaurants and bars -- closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic -- will be allowed to open outside areas next week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

New York state has drastically reduced its number of daily deaths, infections and hospitalisations since it become ground zero in America's COVID-19 fight in late March.

In Japan, the government is expected this weekend to loosen guidelines on travel, despite lingering worries about a second wave of infections.

The Dollar fetched 106.84 yen in early Asian trade, against 106.97 yen in New York and 107.28 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, automakers were among losers, with Toyota trading down 0.85 percent at 6,885 yen and Nissan down 1.98 percent at 421.6 yen.

Airlines were also lower, with Japan Airlines dropping 3.43 percent to 2,069.5 yen and ANA Holdings dipping 0.89 percent t0 2,620 yen.

Nintendo was up 2.48 percent at 49,950 yen after it and group firm Pokemon Co. announced several new games and apps in the critter-collecting Pokemon series.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished at 26,119.61, down 0.7 percent.

