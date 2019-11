Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over US-China talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street on revived concerns about a China-US trade deal after US lawmakers approved legislation to support Hong Kong civil rights.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.24 percent or 55.70 points at 23,092.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix dipped 0.20 percent or 3.38 points to 1,687.73.