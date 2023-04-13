Close
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Tracking US Falls

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street after minutes from a US Federal Reserve meeting showed its economists had projected a "mild recession".

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.32 percent, or 88.90 points, at 27,993.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.26 percent, or 5.20 points, to 2,001.72.

"The Japanese market has started in negative territory following falls in US shares," with a strong Yen weighing on the market, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks initially rallied on hopes that better inflation data could soon end the Federal Reserve's policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

In a volatile session, however, US equities retreated after minutes were released from the Fed's last meeting, showing its economists projected a "mild recession" later this year.

The Dollar fetched 133.01 yen, down from 133.19 yen in New York and 133.83 yen in late Tokyo hours on Wednesday.

Toyota was down 1.12 percent at 1,803 yen, Sony Group was off 0.42 percent at 11,945 yen, and Canon was down 0.59 percent at 2,948.5 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 0.44 percent at 5,201 yen after a report by the Financial Times said the tech investment company was moving to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba, limiting its exposure to China and raising cash.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 0.56 percent at 3,560 yen.

