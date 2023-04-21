Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where auto sector woes pressured the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.24 percent, or 68.01 points, at 28,589.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.35 percent, or 7.11 points, to 2,032.62.

After recent gains in the Japanese market and falls on US shares, "profit-taking actions are seen weighing on the market", Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended lower following lacklustre corporate results from electric vehicle maker Tesla and several regional banks.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3 percent lower at 33,786.62, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 0.

8 percent.

The Dollar fetched 134.04 Yen in early Asian trade, against 134.24 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among individual shares, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 1.11 percent at 32,190 yen, Toyota was off 0.85 percent at 1,798 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 0.43 percent at 3,480 yen.

Banks were lower, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group trading down 1.19 percent at 5,660 yen and Mizuho Financial Group down 1.87 percent at 2,017 yen.

Panasonic was up 0.39 percent at 1,288 yen and Hitachi was up 0.52 percent at 7,723 yen.

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in March, matching last month's figure and roughly in line with expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.