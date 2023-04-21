UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Tracking US Falls

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower tracking US falls

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where auto sector woes pressured the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.24 percent, or 68.01 points, at 28,589.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.35 percent, or 7.11 points, to 2,032.62.

After recent gains in the Japanese market and falls on US shares, "profit-taking actions are seen weighing on the market", Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended lower following lacklustre corporate results from electric vehicle maker Tesla and several regional banks.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3 percent lower at 33,786.62, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 0.

8 percent.

The Dollar fetched 134.04 Yen in early Asian trade, against 134.24 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among individual shares, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 1.11 percent at 32,190 yen, Toyota was off 0.85 percent at 1,798 yen, and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 0.43 percent at 3,480 yen.

Banks were lower, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group trading down 1.19 percent at 5,660 yen and Mizuho Financial Group down 1.87 percent at 2,017 yen.

Panasonic was up 0.39 percent at 1,288 yen and Hitachi was up 0.52 percent at 7,723 yen.

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in March, matching last month's figure and roughly in line with expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.

Related Topics

Dollar Vehicle Tokyo New York March Stocks Market From Toyota Tesla Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister ..

UAE President receives letter from Prime Minister of Italy

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid gre ..

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago
 Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peac ..

Maryam, Maulana, Bilawal’s refusal puts the peace talks process in jeopardy.

7 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

8 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.