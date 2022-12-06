UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Open Lower Tracking Wall Street Falls

Published December 06, 2022

Tokyo stocks open lower tracking Wall Street falls

Tokyo, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after US stocks fell on worries the Federal Reserve will prolong aggressive policies to counter inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.40 percent, or 110.16 points, at 27,710.24 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.25 percent, or 4.88 points, to 1,943.02.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with losses following falls in US stocks," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

A survey of US services industry companies showed stronger-than-expected activity in November, following Friday's employment report which also topped estimates.

The latest economic reports prompted "worries that the US Federal Reserve will prolong its monetary tightening," Kanayama said.

The Dollar fetched 136.57 Yen in early Asian trade, against 136.78 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was off 1.45 percent at 5,980 yen. Sony Group was down 1.08 percent at 11,025 yen.

Tokyo-based internet firm Cyberagent, whose streaming service provides free World Cup coverage, sank 4.68 percent to 1,221 yen after the Blue Samurai were eliminated by Croatia in the last 16 on Monday.

Japan's household spending in October was up 1.2 percent year-on-year, stronger than market expectations of a 0.9 percent rise, according to the internal affairs ministry data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt strong market reactions.

