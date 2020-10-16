UrduPoint.com
Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors closely watched corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.13 percent or 30.03 points at 23,477.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.27 percent or 4.43 points to 1,627.36.

"Japanese shares are seen moving in a narrow range" after the Nikkei index slipped in the previous session before falls on Wall Street, while investors were cautiously watching corporate earnings reports, Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 105.38 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.42 yen in New York.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rallied 4.67 percent to 73,710 yen after the company forecast profits growing this fiscal year slightly beyond analysts' expectations.

Among other shares, Toyota was down 0.61 percent at 6,871 yen and Sony was down 2.02 percent at 7,600 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.1 percent at 28,494.20.

