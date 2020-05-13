UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Earnings Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors focused on corporate earnings that have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.11 percent or 226.92 points at 20,139.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.89 percent or 13.21 points to 1,463.51.

