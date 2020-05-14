UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Open Lower With Eyes On Japan Virus Policy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Japan virus policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street, with traders watching the Japanese government's expected partial lifting of a state of emergency imposed over the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent or 141.50 points at 20,125.55 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.68 percent or 10.06 points to 1,464.63.

"Japanese shares are seen slipping as investors were disheartened by falls in US shares," on downbeat comments from the head of the US Federal Reserve, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, in a note.

Investors are also watching the Japanese government's expected decision to lift a state of emergency in parts of the country.

But "expectations for the resumption of economic activity are receding", with various reports suggesting there will be continued limits on business activity, Okasan Online Security's chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said.

The Dollar fetched 106.92 Yen in early Asian trade, against 107.03 yen in New York on Thursday.

In Tokyo, Sony dropped 3.66 percent to 6,810 yen after it said its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent on lower revenue from games and electronics products, warning of a tough year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Takeda Pharmaceutical rallied 5.09 percent to 4,045 yen after it said it expects an operating profit of 355 billion yen for the current year to March 2021, a figure better than market expectations.

Automakers were among losers, with Honda trading down 2.63 percent at 2,455.5 yen and Toyota off 1.75 percent at 6,272 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 2.2 percent at 23,247.97.

