Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on Ukraine, US Fed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday with investors remaining cautious over geopolitical risks linked to Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve's decision later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.51 percent, or 140.42 points, at 27,447.95 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.63 percent, or 12.17 points, to 1,917.70.

After modest Wall Street rallies, "Japanese shares are seen starting with sell orders on concerns over Ukraine, with a wait-and-see attitude expected to grow later ahead of" a two-day Fed meeting where policymakers are expected to set the stage for raising the lending rate in March.

US President Joe Biden declared "total" unity among Western powers Monday after crisis talks with European leaders on deterring Russia from an attack against Ukraine and 8,500 US troops were put on standby for possible deployment to boost NATO.

The Dollar fetched 113.96 Yen in early Asian trade, against 113.98 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.99 percent to 2,256 yen after the automaker extended and revised its virus-linked temporary suspension of domestic plants.

Nissan was up 1.92 percent at 611.4 yen and its smaller partner Mitsubishi Motors was up 0.64 percent at 313 yen after a report said Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi will on Thursday announce their plans to triple joint EV investments.

Sony Group was trading down 0.35 percent at 12,790 yen after Sony Music Entertainment said Bob Dylan sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music along with "the rights to multiple future new releases" to the company, the latest high-profile deal of the recent music rights purchasing rush.

Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.