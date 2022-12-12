Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on US Fed move

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street falls, as stronger-than-expected US data triggered renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively counter inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.57 percent, or 157.71 points, at 27,743.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.46 percent, or 8.93 points, at 1,952.63.

Investor focus "remains on whether the US economy will make a hard landing or a soft landing", Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist of Rakuten Securities, said in a commentary.

A "soft landing" would mean inflation eases, in turn leading to the end of the Fed's rate hikes, while a "hard landing" would mean high inflation combined with high interest rates that lead to a US recession and a global economic downturn, he said.

In recent sessions, stock markets have reacted positively to weak US data on hopes that inflation would settle down soon, and reacted negatively to strong indicators, fearing faster rate hikes and a possible recession.

Looking ahead, investors are closely watching US consumer prices and the Fed's regular policy meeting as well as retail sales data, analysts said.

Kubota added that "the stock market's new fear is that the US economy could get mired in recession", so unlike in recent sessions, weak US data could now weigh on the market.

The Dollar fetched 136.75 Yen in early Asian trade, against 136.57 yen in New York late Friday.

Nippon Steel was down 1.27 percent at 2,247 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.89 percent at 83,410 yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy was down 0.09 percent at 5,423 yen on profit-taking after Japan, the UK and Italy confirmed earlier reports that the countries will work together on an effort to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035.

Shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was up 1.68 percent at 3,320 yen and Toyota was up 0.84 percent at 1,970.5 yen.