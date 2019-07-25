Tokyo stocks open modestly higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, with central bankers' easy money policy encouraging risk-on sentiment, as investors closely watch earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 percent or 7.27 points at 21,716.84 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.06 percent or 1.00 points at 1,576.09.