Tokyo stocks open more than 2% down on coronavirus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened more than two percent lower on Thursday following sharp falls on Wall Street as fears intensify about the new coronavirus after the World Health Organization called the outbreak a pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.24 percent or 435.84 points to 18,980.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.42 percent or 33.51 points to 1,351.61.