Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on geopolitical worries

Tokyo, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the potential economic impact of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.57 percent or 370.40 points to 23,205.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.35 percent or 23.32 points at 1,701.73.