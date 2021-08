Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as investors cheered gains in Asian tech shares, rebounding from last week when Japanese shares were under pressure.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.78 percent, or 480.99 points, to 27,494.24, while the broader Topix index rose 1.83 percent, or 34.46 points, to 1,915.14.