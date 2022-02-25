UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Rebound On US Gains Despite Ukraine Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo stocks rebound on US gains despite Ukraine invasion

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions and following gains on Wall Street despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.93 percent or 242.38 points to 26,213.20 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.43 percent or 8.08 points to 1,865.66.

The Dollar fetched 115.53 Yen in early Asian trade, against 115.49 yen on Thursday in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday, with deadly battles reaching the outskirts of Kyiv.

Sanctions enacted by Washington and its allies -- which sought to cripple Russia's financial and technology sectors -- were strict, but fell short of even tougher measures expected by some observers, prompting rallies in Wall Street.

Tracking US gains, "the Japanese market is likely to rebound today," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Despite escalating tensions in Ukraine, the fact that the Nasdaq stayed in positive territory last night will be a relief for Japanese technology stocks and is likely to prompt buybacks," the brokerage said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.38 percent to 2,099 yen and Sony Group climbed 3.09 percent to 11,810 yen.

SoftBank Group advanced 5.33 percent to 5,058 yen in mid-morning trade.

Game publisher and toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings rose 2.83 percent to 8,384 yen, after the company celebrated the much-anticipated release of the new action role-playing video game "Elden Ring," which has earned rave reviews.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Dollar Russia Washington Company Tokyo Vladimir Putin New York Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

13 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

15 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

15 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

15 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>