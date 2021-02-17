(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks lost ground Wednesday morning as investors opted to take profits after the benchmark Nikkei stock index hit at a fresh 30-year high the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 265.04 points, or 0.

87 percent, from Tuesday to 30,202.71.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 7.96 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,957.12.

Rubber product, precision instrument and real estate-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.