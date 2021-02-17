UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Retreat In Morning On Profit-taking After Nikkei's 30-year High

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Tokyo stocks retreat in morning on profit-taking after Nikkei's 30-year high

TOKYO, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks lost ground Wednesday morning as investors opted to take profits after the benchmark Nikkei stock index hit at a fresh 30-year high the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 265.04 points, or 0.

87 percent, from Tuesday to 30,202.71.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 7.96 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,957.12.

Rubber product, precision instrument and real estate-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

‘Rights have been systematically manipulated’: ..

34 minutes ago

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.