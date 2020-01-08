UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Sag As US-Iran Tension Escalates

Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks sag as US-Iran tension escalates

Tokyo, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday as investors took fright at mounting tension between the United States and Iran, but the market avoided free-fall as Tehran said it had "concluded" for now its missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.57 percent or 370.96 points to 23,204.76, while the broader Topix index fell 1.37 percent or 23.65 points to 1,701.40.

