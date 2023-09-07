TOKYO, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) --:Tokyo stocks snap 8-day winning streak as gains locked in Tokyo stocks turned lower Thursday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as investors stepped up selling to lock in profits.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, fell 249.94 points, or 0.

75 percent, from Wednesday to 32,991.08.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, was down 9.15 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,383.38.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, precision instrument and nonferrous metal issues.

Murata Manufacturing plunged 425 Yen, or 5.0 percent, to 8,115 yen, and Alps Alpine lost 38.5 yen, or 3.1 percent, to 1,223.0 yen.