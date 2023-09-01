Tokyo stocks trade higher

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower but rebounded quickly into positive territory on Friday as investors awaited key US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.29 percent, or 94.24 points, at 32,713.58 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 percent, or 13.52 points, at 2,345.52.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell as traders digested inflation numbers and looked ahead to the jobs data for clues on future interest rates.

The Dow closed 0.5 percent lower at 34,721.91 and the broad-based S&P edged down 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.

If the US jobs data show "soft figures which in turn could lower long-term yields, that would support stocks markets," market analyst Yuta Okamoto of Tokai Tokyo Research Institute said.

"Traders tend to take a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the US employment data," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 2.76 percent at 12,480 yen, Honda was up 0.87 percent at 4,744 yen, and Hitachi was up 1.71 percent at 9,860 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.63 percent at 6,504 yen. Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was off 0.21 percent at 33,410 yen.

The Dollar fetched 145.57 Yen in early Asian trade, against 145.49 yen in New York.