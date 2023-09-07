Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Trade Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday on the back of falls on Wall Street before moving slightly higher in morning trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.09 percent, or 30.30 points, at 33,271.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 percent, or 3.90 points, at 2,396.43.

"US equities slipped, while interest rates are rising again," a shift that "comes in response to the market's assessment of a surprisingly robust (US) ISM non-manufacturing report," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said.

"Investors are now grappling with the implications of this data, particularly its impact on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and the trajectory of interest rates moving forward," he said.

The S&P 500 finished 0.7 percent lower and the Dow ended down 0.6 percent at 34,443.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.1 percent.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls following falls in US stocks," but could later pick up on bargain hunting, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 0.91 percent at 6,458 yen. Toyota was up 0.41 percent at 2,662 yen.

Uniqlo operator and market heavyweight Fast Retailing was up 1.06 percent at 34,470 yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was up 3.09 percent at 9,187 yen, after a successful launch of its rocket carrying a Moon lander.

The Dollar fetched 147.76 Yen in early Asian trade, against 147.67 yen in New York.

