Open Menu

Tokyo Stocks Trade Lower On Higher Yen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:01 PM

Tokyo stocks trade lower on higher yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday before slipping into negative territory as a stronger Yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.97 percent, or 311.26 points, at 31,892.31 about 50 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 percent, or 16.34 points, at 2,220.06.

The Dollar fetched 139.70 yen in Asia, down from 140.36 yen in New York late Tuesday.

"A stronger yen against the dollar is prompting speculative sell orders, chiefly by traders eyeing short-term profits," senior strategist Ryuta Otsuka of Toyo Securities told AFP.

Traders are awaiting the US consumer price index (CPI) for June, due later in the day, which is set to provide a fresh indication of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans, he added.

"Investors appear to be positioning for another decline in both core and headline -- reflecting continued moderation in shelter inflation, lower used car prices, and slower nonhousing services inflation," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note, referring to the US CPI data.

"The key question is whether the data will beat consensus expectations and cause the Fed to take notice."In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was off 1.63 percent at 4,339 yen, after it said it was voluntarily withdrawing an application for its dengue vaccine candidate in the United States.

Nintendo was up 2.00 percent at 6,382 yen, Kobe Steel rose 2.08 percent to 1,350 yen, and shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen gained 2.07 percent to 3,847 yen.

Related Topics

Dengue Dollar Car Kawasaki Kobe Tokyo Price New York United States June Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

24 minutes ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

25 minutes ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

12 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

12 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

12 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

12 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

12 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

12 hours ago
 Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous