Tokyo stocks trade lower on higher yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday before slipping into negative territory as a stronger Yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.97 percent, or 311.26 points, at 31,892.31 about 50 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 percent, or 16.34 points, at 2,220.06.

The Dollar fetched 139.70 yen in Asia, down from 140.36 yen in New York late Tuesday.

"A stronger yen against the dollar is prompting speculative sell orders, chiefly by traders eyeing short-term profits," senior strategist Ryuta Otsuka of Toyo Securities told AFP.

Traders are awaiting the US consumer price index (CPI) for June, due later in the day, which is set to provide a fresh indication of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate plans, he added.

"Investors appear to be positioning for another decline in both core and headline -- reflecting continued moderation in shelter inflation, lower used car prices, and slower nonhousing services inflation," Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note, referring to the US CPI data.

"The key question is whether the data will beat consensus expectations and cause the Fed to take notice."In Tokyo, Takeda Pharmaceutical was off 1.63 percent at 4,339 yen, after it said it was voluntarily withdrawing an application for its dengue vaccine candidate in the United States.

Nintendo was up 2.00 percent at 6,382 yen, Kobe Steel rose 2.08 percent to 1,350 yen, and shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen gained 2.07 percent to 3,847 yen.