Tokyo stocks trade slightly lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks were modestly lower in early trade Thursday, following a mixed close on Wall Street after much-anticipated US consumer price data matched market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened higher but was down 0.03 percent, or 7.97 points, at 29,114.21 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent, or 2.13 points, at 2,083.78.

The Japanese market is likely to be weighed down by a higher Yen against the dollar, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

"(US) long-term yields lowered after worries on inflation eased after the US consumer price index (CPI) was in line with market expectations," he said.

That in turn led to a higher yen against the dollar.

The Dollar fetched 134.02 yen in early Asian trade, down from 134.34 yen in New York and 135.34 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, the Dow ended 0.

1 percent lower, but the S&P 500 added 0.5 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 1.0 percent.

The US CPI, a key inflation gauge, rose 4.9 percent from a year ago in April, just slightly lower than March's 5.0 percent figure.

While the report showed that inflation was still well above the Federal Reserve's target, analysts said the improvement might be good enough to halt additional rate hikes.

The US debt ceiling impasse is becoming more of a worry to investors, analysts added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.83 percent at 1,947.5 yen and Nippon Steel was up 1.54 percent at 2,868.5 yen.

Panasonic was up 1.50 percent at 1,316.5 yen after it announced a better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit and an optimistic full-year profit forecast.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.58 percent at 30,870 yen, while Sony Group dropped 0.24 percent to 12,490 yen.