UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Trade Slightly Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo stocks trade slightly lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks were modestly lower in early trade Thursday, following a mixed close on Wall Street after much-anticipated US consumer price data matched market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened higher but was down 0.03 percent, or 7.97 points, at 29,114.21 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent, or 2.13 points, at 2,083.78.

The Japanese market is likely to be weighed down by a higher Yen against the dollar, Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said in a note.

"(US) long-term yields lowered after worries on inflation eased after the US consumer price index (CPI) was in line with market expectations," he said.

That in turn led to a higher yen against the dollar.

The Dollar fetched 134.02 yen in early Asian trade, down from 134.34 yen in New York and 135.34 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Overnight in New York, the Dow ended 0.

1 percent lower, but the S&P 500 added 0.5 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 1.0 percent.

The US CPI, a key inflation gauge, rose 4.9 percent from a year ago in April, just slightly lower than March's 5.0 percent figure.

While the report showed that inflation was still well above the Federal Reserve's target, analysts said the improvement might be good enough to halt additional rate hikes.

The US debt ceiling impasse is becoming more of a worry to investors, analysts added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 0.83 percent at 1,947.5 yen and Nippon Steel was up 1.54 percent at 2,868.5 yen.

Panasonic was up 1.50 percent at 1,316.5 yen after it announced a better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profit and an optimistic full-year profit forecast.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.58 percent at 30,870 yen, while Sony Group dropped 0.24 percent to 12,490 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Price New York March April Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

2 hours ago
 MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market ..

MoHRE opens nominations for Emirates Labour Market Award in June

2 hours ago
 US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

11 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

11 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.