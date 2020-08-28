Tokyo stocks tumble more than 2% after reports Japan PM to resign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged more than two percent Friday after reports said Japanese Prime Minister Shizo Abe was set to resign owing to health reasons.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2.10 percent, or 486.99 points, to 22,721.

87, reversing earlier gains, after local media reported Abe was set to quit, hours before he was due to speak at a news conference.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

The Yen, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rallied against the Dollar, hitting 106.11 to the greenback, from 106.74.