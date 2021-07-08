UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo To Be Under Virus Emergency Throughout Olympics: Japan PM

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Tokyo to be under virus emergency throughout Olympics: Japan PM

Tokyo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

"We will impose the state of emergency in Tokyo," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. "The period will be until August 22."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo August Olympics All From Government

Recent Stories

Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

19 minutes ago

Pakistan's women team faces another defeat on tour ..

33 minutes ago

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

55 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.