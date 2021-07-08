Tokyo to be under virus emergency throughout Olympics: Japan PM

Tokyo, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan's government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Tokyo Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

"We will impose the state of emergency in Tokyo," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a government meeting on infection measures. "The period will be until August 22."