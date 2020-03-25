UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Urged To Stay Home At Weekend As Virus Cases Climb

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's governor urged residents to stay home this weekend, warning of a possible "explosion" of the coronavirus with a record 41 new cases discovered on Wednesday.

Yuriko Koike said the Japanese capital, so far spared the draconian measures seen in other major global cities, was at a "critical stage" in containing the virus that has confined one third of the planet to their homes.

"We urge people at all costs to refrain from going out this weekend if it's not urgent," Koike said at an emergency news conference.

She also encouraged Tokyo residents to work at home during weekdays and refrain from going out at night.

"Starting this week, there are increasing concerns that we could see an explosion of infections," Koike warned.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said 41 people were confirmed infected with the new coronavirus on Wednesday -- the largest daily figure so far reported in the capital.

Nationwide, nearly 1,200 people, including some 200 people in Tokyo, have been infected, with 43 deaths linked to the outbreak.

