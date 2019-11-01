UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo 'will Not Obstruct' Olympic Marathon Move: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Tokyo 'will not obstruct' Olympic marathon move: governor

Tokyo, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo "will not obstruct" moving next year's Olympic marathon and race-walking to northern Japan, the city's governor said Friday, but added she remains unhappy with the decision which is aimed at avoiding the capital's summer heat.

"We cannot agree with the IOC but we will not obstruct the decision made by the IOC, which has the final decision-making authority," Yuriko Koike said at a meeting with Olympic officials and organisers.

"In other words, this is a decision without an agreement."

Related Topics

Governor Marathon Tokyo Japan Olympics International Olympic Committee Agreement

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

8 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

9 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

9 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

9 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

9 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.