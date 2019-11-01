Tokyo 'will not obstruct' Olympic marathon move: governor

Tokyo, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo "will not obstruct" moving next year's Olympic marathon and race-walking to northern Japan, the city's governor said Friday, but added she remains unhappy with the decision which is aimed at avoiding the capital's summer heat.

"We cannot agree with the IOC but we will not obstruct the decision made by the IOC, which has the final decision-making authority," Yuriko Koike said at a meeting with Olympic officials and organisers.

"In other words, this is a decision without an agreement."