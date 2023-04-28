TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The core consumer price index for Japan's capital Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the core CPI, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, stood at 104.

8 against 100 for the base year of 2020.

Month on month, the index was up 0.5 percent, data showed.

In the recording period, the cost of food continued to be a source of concern, with non-fresh items shooting up by 8.9 percent, the biggest increase since June 1976, while gas bills jumped by 6.2 percent. But household electricity bills fell by 7.9 percent, owing to government subsidies.