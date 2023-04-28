UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Core Consumer Prices Rise 3.5 Pct In April

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Tokyo's core consumer prices rise 3.5 pct in April

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The core consumer price index for Japan's capital Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the core CPI, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, stood at 104.

8 against 100 for the base year of 2020.

Month on month, the index was up 0.5 percent, data showed.

In the recording period, the cost of food continued to be a source of concern, with non-fresh items shooting up by 8.9 percent, the biggest increase since June 1976, while gas bills jumped by 6.2 percent. But household electricity bills fell by 7.9 percent, owing to government subsidies.

Related Topics

Electricity Tokyo Price Japan April June Gas 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

29 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.