Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher on Friday, following robust gains on Wall Street where shares made a rapid U-turn from selling prompted by forecast-beating inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 closed up 3.25 percent, or 853.34 points, at 27,090.76, while the broader Topix index rose 2.35 percent, or 43.58 points, to 1,898.19.

The hotly awaited US inflation report showed that prices rose last month at a faster clip than expected despite a series of interest rate increases this year, which have fanned fears of a global recession.

This initially triggered a plunge, but the selling quickly reversed and all three main US indexes finished the day with gains of more than two percent.

"The Japanese market followed that trend", Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

The Dollar traded at 147.

44 Yen in Tokyo, after touching 147.66 yen overnight Thursday and standing at 147.22 yen in the late afternoon in New York.

The yen's dramatic falls -- from around 115 against the dollar in February and around 138 in August -- also bolstered shares related to exporters, as well as "improving investor sentiment towards the inbound tourism sector", Horiuchi said.

Another contributing factor was the strong performance of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, whose shares skyrocketed 8.40 percent to close at 85,290 yen.

The retail giant on Thursday posted a record full-year net profit of 273 billion yen ($1.86 billion), thanks to the weak yen and a rebound in demand after Covid lockdowns.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 3.30 percent to 5,650 yen, Sony Group spiked 4.29 percent to 9,705 yen and Toyota added 1.23 percent to 2,008 yen.