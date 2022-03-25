UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Closes Slightly Higher

March 25, 2022

Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes slightly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended higher for a ninth straight day on Friday after US rallies, but gains were limited due to profit-taking and losses of Asian shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.14 percent, or 39.45 points, to end at 28,149.84, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching down 0.09 points to 1,981.47.

The Dollar stood at 121.80 yen, down from 122.38 Yen seen on Thursday in New York.

Global investors are assessing "the impact of the latest round of sanctions against Russia" and "mostly impressive US data" as oil prices edge lower, said Edward Moya of OANDA.

"Wall Street knows that the US economy is still looking pretty good but they are trying to figure out how aggressive the Fed will be with tightening, how high oil prices will get, and will the war in Ukraine be over in a few months' time.

" Okasan Online Securities said the Nikkei index opened higher after overnight gains on Wall Street, but profit-taking later became dominant with the ninth winning session in sight.

Nintendo jumped 1.66 percent to 65,780 yen while drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo soared 3.66 percent to 2,700 yen.

Embattled engineering conglomerate Toshiba rebounded 0.56 percent to 4,788 yen after a sharp loss on Thursday, when shareholders voted against the management's plan to spin off the company's electronic devices segment.

SoftBank Group dropped 1.74 percent to 5,402 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 0.25 percent to 63,070 yen.

